Crimestoppers asks for help in 20-year-old case of missing man

William Arlin Bynum was last seen in 2003 walking home from a Big Spring bar and grill.

BIG SPRING, Texas — It has been 20 years since a man out of Big Spring went missing, and now Howard County Crimestoppers needs your help again.

They're bringing new light to the case of William Arlin Bynum.

In August 2003, he went missing.

Bynum was last seen in the morning walking away from the San Franciscan Bar and Grill with another person.





Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward to the first person that provides information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in the case.