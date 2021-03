Viewers have reported hearing a large boom in the area.

STANTON, Texas — The City of Stanton Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a house fire.

The fire is located in the area of St. Francis and St. Peter.

Crews are on the way to the scene. No more information is available at this time, though viewers have told us they heard a loud boom in the area.

NewsWest 9 has a crew on the way to the scene.

#UPDATE: A look at what's left of the home in Stanton that caught fire this afternoon. The family tells @jpolasek830 they lost everything. pic.twitter.com/U6iWuUxSbD — Tatum Guinn (@tatumguinn) March 24, 2021