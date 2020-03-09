3 injured in Howard County explosion

Two were taken by ambulance to Scenic Mountain Medical Center while the third was airlifted to an Odessa hospital.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Multiple crews responded to an explosion in Howard County Thursday afternoon.

Big Spring EMS and the Howard County Sheriff's Office responded to an explosion relating to a well site in the area of County Road 40 and County Road 15 at around 3:30 p.m. according to Fire Chief Craig Ferguson

Upon arrival, crews found three victims.

Two people were taken by ground ambulance to Scenic Mountain Medical Center while the third was airlifted to an Odessa hospital.

At this time there is no word on the patients' conditions or the cause of the explosion.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating and more details will be released as they are available.