MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Crews are on the scene of a heater treater fire in Midland County Tuesday afternoon.

Midland Fire Department responded to the fire off of Highway 158 and CR 1140 around 2:15 p.m.

Our reporter on scene spoke with Midland Fire Chief Justin Bunch, who said they don't suspect any foul play, but there is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

The heater treater, which is a piece of oilfield equipment that separates oil and gas, is on the Endeavor Oil Field lease.

No one has been injured, and fire crews plan on letting the fire burn itself out. The fire appears to be mostly gone as of 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

