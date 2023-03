A reporter on scene said they saw no smoke or fire as of 8:57 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — Crews were on the scene of a fire at Odessa High School Tuesday night.

According to the City of Odessa, the fire was on the roof of the field house.

Several viewers reached out to report the blaze, with videos and photos posted on different social media accounts.

A reporter on scene said they saw no signs of smoke or fire as of 8:57 p.m.

The fire is now under investigation.