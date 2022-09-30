Crews on scene of chemical tank fire in Midland County

The fire is reported to be in the 2600 block of SCR 1257.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — City of Midland and Midland County fire crews were on scene of a fire in the 2600 block of SCR 1257.

Not much is known about the cause of the fire yet, but spokespeople for the city and county both said it was reported as a chemical tank fire.

The city also said there was a structure fire in the area, though it is unclear if the structure fire game about because of the chemical tank fire.

As of 4 p.m., the fires appear to be mostly out and there is no danger to the public. The building involved in the structure fire is a total loss.