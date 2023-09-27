x
Crews in Midland working on water main break at intersection of NY Ave. and N. Big Spring Street

The water main break occurred after a contractor hit an unmarked line.
Credit: City of Midland Facebook page

MIDLAND, Texas — A water main break has occurred at the intersection of New York Ave. and N. Big Spring Street. 

Crews are working on the water main break after a contractor hit an unmarked line. At this time, drivers are asked to move slowly in the area and drive with caution. The City of Midland said they do not believe any homes will be affected due to this water main break. 

However, businesses in the area could experience some temporary outages. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

