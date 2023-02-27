Crews fighting wildfire in Fort Davis

The Solar Park fire is up to 2,000 acres with 10% containment.

FORT DAVIS, Texas — Several crews are working a fire in Fort Davis Monday.

The Fort Davis Fire Department and Texas Forest Service have been in the area since Sunday evening.

As of 5 p.m., the fire is at 2,000 acres and is at 10% containment, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer.

On Monday morning, the fire department said there was no immediate threat to lives or property but they anticipate it to be a multi-day effort to fight the fire.