NewsWest 9 had several viewers report heavy black smoke in the area of Wall Street and Texas Avenue.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Fire Department crews have put out a garbage fire near downtown Midland, according to a city spokesperson.

After the fire started in a trash can, it spread along a fence line, causing minimal damage.

NewsWest 9 does not currently have an exact location for the fire, but several viewers reported heavy black smoke near Wall Street and Texas Avenue.