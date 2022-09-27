x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews to close intersection of Brittany Lane, French Ave. starting Oct. 3

Residents are asked to find alternate routes to enter and leave the neighborhood.
Credit: KWES

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about construction in the area of Brittany Lane and French Avenue.

Construction will begin on Oct. 3 and require full closure of the intersection.

Crews will be removing existing asphalt and installing a concrete intersection.

The city says this is being done to help alleviate drainage issues.

Residents are asked to find alternate routes to enter and leave the neighborhood.

At this time there is no word on when the intersection will be reopened.

Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022, Contractors for the City of Odessa will begin working on the intersection of Brittany...

Posted by City of Odessa, Texas on Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

ECISD Superintendent presents broadband plan to Ector County Commissioners

Before You Leave, Check This Out