Crews to close intersection of Brittany Lane, French Ave. starting Oct. 3

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about construction in the area of Brittany Lane and French Avenue.

Construction will begin on Oct. 3 and require full closure of the intersection.

Crews will be removing existing asphalt and installing a concrete intersection.

The city says this is being done to help alleviate drainage issues.

Residents are asked to find alternate routes to enter and leave the neighborhood.

At this time there is no word on when the intersection will be reopened.