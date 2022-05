One fire is 50% contained and the other is at 80% containment.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — Crews in Andrews County are battling two wildfires within county lines.

According to the Andrews County Fire Department, one fire is close to the Gaines County line, off of north FM 181. This fire is at around 80% containment.

The other is along Highway 115. This fire is about 50% contained.

At this time there is no word on if there are any injuries or threats to anything in the area.