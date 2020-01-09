Crews battling Smith Canyon fire in Pecos Co.

Additionally, the Iraan General Hospital has announced they are accepting donations for the firefighters in the area.

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are battling a blaze in Pecos County.

The fire, which is being referred to as the Smith Canyon fire, is currently burning around 4,000 acres and is at 0% containment.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, aviation resources are assisting ground crews with suppression efforts.

The fire appears to be located between I-10 and Highway 349.

Update: the #SmithCanyonFire in Pecos County is an estimated 4,000 acres and 0% contained. Aviation resources are assisting ground crews with suppression efforts. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) September 1, 2020

For more information on the fire, you can visit the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System website.

Additionally, the Iraan General Hospital has announced they are accepting donations for the firefighters in the area.

Donations that will be accepted include water, Gatorade, Powerade and individually wrapped snacks.

If you would like to donate you can drop off your items at the trailer parked under the hospital's emergency driveway.