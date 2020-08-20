Multiple crews battling large brush fire in Midland County

At this time 30 acres are burning on the north side of 158, while an unknown amount of acres are burning on the south side.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Midland County.

The fire is along East Highway 158, near the 14401 address according to dispatch.

Midland Fire, Greenwood Fire and Northeast units are all on scene.

A City of Midland spokesperson says Martin County and Glasscock County are on the way to assist as well.

Authorities say 30 acres are burning on the north side of 158, while an unknown amount of acres are burning on the south side.

No more information is available at this time. We have a reporter on the way to the scene.