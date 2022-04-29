x
Crews battle house fire in Alpine

According to the Alpine Fire Department, several vehicles and structures were affected by the blaze.
Credit: Alpine Fire Department

ALPINE, Texas — Fire crews spent the night battling a house fire in Alpine Thursday.

Alpine firefighters responded to a structure on fire just after 7:30 p.m.

The Marathon Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire, and Alpine called out several resources including two engines, a tanker and Alpine EMS.

Crews worked overnight to contain the blaze, as well officers directing traffic to allow firefighters to refill from fire hydrants.

No cause of the fire has been given and AFD has not reported any injuries but said its thoughts are with the family at this time.

Posted by Alpine Fire Department on Friday, April 29, 2022

