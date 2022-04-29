Crews battle house fire in Alpine

According to the Alpine Fire Department, several vehicles and structures were affected by the blaze.

ALPINE, Texas — Fire crews spent the night battling a house fire in Alpine Thursday.

Alpine firefighters responded to a structure on fire just after 7:30 p.m.

The Marathon Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire, and Alpine called out several resources including two engines, a tanker and Alpine EMS.

Crews worked overnight to contain the blaze, as well officers directing traffic to allow firefighters to refill from fire hydrants.