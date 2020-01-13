CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with a fire burning in Crockett County.
The fire, which is being called the Coats Fire, started Monday morning and covered around 400 acres.
By 1 p.m. the fire had spread to 700 acres and was roughly 50% contained according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Activity Map.
