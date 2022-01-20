'Creative Wednesdays' at Rays of Hope strengthening the bond between a local grandma and her granddaughter for years

'I think our goal with Creative Wednesdays is seeing you can build communication between your family and that you can see changes in your family coming here.'

MIDLAND, Texas — For the past three years, Avery Johnson and her grandma, Carolyn Ryan can usually be found at Rays of Hope every single Wednesday. "She gets in the car and says well it’s Wednesday. I think I’ve only forgotten one time," says Carolyn Ryan.

Ten-year-old Avery is always so eager to see what arts & crafts and theme is planned for the week during Creative Wednesdays at Rays of Hope. Ryan says, "she goes to all the rooms and does all the crafts...and then if she wants to come in here and play games, it just depends."

Ryan found out about the center and programs like this one years ago. "I was told about it 15,16 years ago. I had two grandchildren whose parents weren’t available at that time so I had them and I was bringing them down here to get some structure. They could talk to anybody if they had any problems they could talk to them and not me," she says.

Which is the big reason why, the Director of Rays of Hope, Adriana Aguilar says they have family-friendly programs open to the public. "I think our goal with Creative Wednesdays is seeing you can build communication between your family and that you can see changes in your family coming here," says Aguilar, "families really like that they can spend time together here and open up conversations about things that they didn’t think they had to talk about."

Whether it's bonding, opening up more or just enjoying some quality time together. As for Avery and her grandma Carolyn they don't plan on missing a Wednesday at Rays anytime soon.