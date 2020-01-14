CRANE COUNTY, Texas — The Crane County Sheriff's Office is reporting their phone lines are down as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the department's Facebook page, Crane citizens are asked to call the Crane Police Department and request a deputy if they are in need of assistance.

CPD's phone number is 432-558-2122.

The department says they will post once the phones are working again but did not say when they expected that to be.

