Crane residents to vote on an emergency service district for the city

ODESSA, Texas — Minutes make a difference in saving lives, but you need the right equipment and help to make it happen.

That's why the Crane Emergency Services hope people in town will help them get what they need.

Leaders at with the Crane Volunteer Fire Department hope people in the city will vote yes to create an emergency service district.

An ESD will create a five member board that oversees where the funding goes and how it is spent for services in the fire department. This would give them a portion of property taxes in town.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Tim Lee, the EMS Captain at the Crane Volunteer Fire Department. He said that this district will allow for more funding to be allocated for essential services in the department.

"Once we get voted and it's approved, then we will have a five member board that oversees where the money goes and how it is spent," said Lee. "We would have to go through the board to gain things like a new fire truck, ambulance or anything thereof we believe fit."

At the moment, their funding comes from the City of Crane.

An emergency district would also give them more funding for things like paying for a volunteer staff, which they don't have right now.

"Nobody wants to do anything for free, and we don't get paid to do this job," said Lee.

Lee has been volunteering for over 20 years at the Crane Fire Department. He believes the creation of this district is a step in the right direction.

"We are having a hard time now getting volunteers to join," said Lee. "The numbers of hours has increased for the EMS certification so that also discourages people to volunteer."