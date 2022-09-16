Crane ISD investigates threat at high school

A threat on Thursday prompted the school to bring extra officers on campus Friday.

CRANE, Texas — Crane ISD and the Crane Police Department are investigating a threat made by a student at Crane High School on Thursday.

According to the district, a teacher heard the threat and reported it. The student was removed from the room immediately.

The incident also prompted the district to bring extra police officers on campus for classes and a pep rally on Friday.

The district released the following statement about the threat:

It has come to our attention that a student discussed a possible threat with fellow students today during a class at Crane HS. Campus Administration and the Crane Police Department were immediately dispatched; all parties referenced have been interviewed and this incident is being fully investigated.