CRANE COUNTY, Texas — Crane County health and government officials as well as medical officials from Odessa decided to postpone the Crane High School graduation and parade in a meeting on Thursday.

The decision comes as officials are in the process of testing residents and employees of a city nursing home for COVID-19 after one resident received a positive result on Tuesday.

The county has currently confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19.

In an announcement posted to the Crane ISD website, superintendent Janet Hunt stated "the health risk is too great to have a large gathering in the community at this time."

The school district is planning on holding the events at a later date that will be determined using guidance from health officials.