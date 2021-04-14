Crane County prohibits outdoor burning for 90 days

This order will not prohibit the burning of household trash in containers.

CRANE, Texas — Crane County has ordered that all outdoor burning is prohibited for the next 90 days.

This does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Some of this includes firefighter training, public utility, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops and burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager.

It also doesn't prohibit the burning of household trash in containers covered by metal grating.