CRANE, Texas — Crane County Judge Roy Hodges issued a court order on Thursday for quarantine of the Focused Care at Crane nursing home, where at least one resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

NewsWest 9 obtained the document on Thursday night, issued as part of the county's efforts to control the spread of the disease within the facility.

The order, seen below, states that no one may enter or leave the facility without the permission of the judge, and that everyone who obtains that permission may only enter while wearing proper personal protective equipment.

Quarantine will expire after the facility has been fully inspected for any contamination.

Earlier on Thursday, Crane Independent School District cancelled all graduation events in response to the spread of COVID-19 within the county.

RELATED: Crane Independent School District postpones graduation events due to COVID-19

A nursing facility in Midland, the Midland Medical Lodge, has accounted for a significant portion of COVID-19 cases within Midland County.

RELATED: LIST: Here are all the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin