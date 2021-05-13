Craddick passes Joint Resolution out of Texas House to fund GROW Texas

The House Joint Resolution will bring state money generated by oil and gas back to the Permian Basin.

MIDLAND, Texas — State Representative Tom Craddick has passed a House Joint Resolution out of the Texas House.

This will bring state money generated from oil and gas production to the Permian Basin.

"Energy producing communities in Texas sacrifice so much to generate the revenue needed to support all Texans," Craddick said. "GROW is just a small step towards investing in these communities and their future success."

The funds that come back to the Permian Basin will help with road expansion, overall improvements and investing in the infrastructure of energy producing areas.