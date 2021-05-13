Craddick passes Joint Resolution out of Texas House to fund GROW Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — State Representative Tom Craddick has passed a House Joint Resolution out of the Texas House.
This will bring state money generated from oil and gas production to the Permian Basin.
"Energy producing communities in Texas sacrifice so much to generate the revenue needed to support all Texans," Craddick said. "GROW is just a small step towards investing in these communities and their future success."
The funds that come back to the Permian Basin will help with road expansion, overall improvements and investing in the infrastructure of energy producing areas.
The Joint Resolution also developed GROW Texas, which is Generate Recurring Oil Wealth for Texas Fund. GROW Texas doesn't increase or create taxes, but rather helps secure the existing state revenue paid by oil and gas severance taxes into the re-investment of Texas Oil Patches.