Craddick appointed to the Energy Resources and Land and Resource Management Committee

Craddick also will serve on the Calendars Committee and as Dean of the Texas House

MIDLAND, Texas — State Representative Tom Craddick has been chosen to be a part of the Energy Resources and Land and Resource Management Committee.

“I am truly honored that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dade Phelan, has entrusted these leadership roles to me. These appointments will allow me to represent the Permian Basin and House District 82 in an extraordinary way," Craddick Said.

The House Calendars Committee creates the daily floor calendar for bills to be considered. You cannot serve as a chair of a committee while part of the Calendars Committee.

The Land and Resource Management Committee has power over leasing public and University lands as well as managing these areas.

“I look forward to ensuring responsible stewardship of our public lands, preserving private property rights, and continuing to grow the Texas economy that oil and gas production contributes to significantly,” Craddick said.