Cowboy Dance benefits Crisis Center of the Big Bend

ALPINE, Texas — The Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend will be holding a Cowboy Dance on September 17.

This event is being held from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Alpine Civic Center.

Tickets are $10 per person at the door and proceeds will help support the crisis center.

Also featured at the event will be a silent auction and music from Craig Carter and The Spur of the Moment Band. Drinks are BYOB.