Cowboy Dance benefits Crisis Center of the Big Bend

ALPINE, Texas — The Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend will be holding a Cowboy Dance on September 17.
This event is being held from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Alpine Civic Center.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door and proceeds will help support the crisis center.
Also featured at the event will be a silent auction and music from Craig Carter and The Spur of the Moment Band. Drinks are BYOB.
For more information on the Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend and the work they do, you can click or tap here.