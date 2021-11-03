Congress passes new stimulus bill

Congress passed a $1.9 trillion dollar relief bill that will send stimulus checks to millions of Americans in need.

MIDLAND, Texas — Nearly $2 trillion. Congress passed a bill designed to aid Americans struggling because of the pandemic. Americans making up to $75,000 will receive stimulus checks of $1,400 due to this bill.

Mickey Cargile, president of Cargile Investment Management, said that this one could be a game changer for people. It has the potential to raise some people out of poverty and give an extra boost to unemployment benefits.

"We have been disproportionately affected with unemployment out here because of the crash in the oil business. A lot of those people normally would have moved somewhere else to get jobs, but they have been locked in here because they don’t have the money to move and there aren’t any jobs anywhere else," Cargile said.

While this is the third massive spending bill, Cargile believes that this one will more directly impact west Texans as opposed to the previous two.

"I will say that it’s helped support us because it’s helped keep up demand throughout the country so we have indirectly benefited from the relief packages that were passed before. This bill is probably going to be more stimulative than the relief of the previous bills," Cargile said.

However, Cargile would have preferred that this bill directly address those who are unemployed.

"I would have preferred in this bill to see some type of stimulus toward employers to hire people as opposed to providing additional unemployment benefits, but nevertheless you can’t argue the fact that it’s going to lift so many people out of poverty," Cargile said.

As people get back to work with the help of this bill, Cargile isn't expecting a booming economy similar to what west Texas had before the pandemic.

"It’s going to be a slow and steady growth here. I don’t expect boom times but it is I think the situation is right for our area and that activity will continue to increase but don’t look for it to return to boom time levels," Cargile said.