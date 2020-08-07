COVID patients defend Dr. Bartlett's 'silver bullet' medicine regimen

"With trying the Budesonide, I could tell improvement. I could tell something was changing."

ODESSA, Texas — The inhaled steroid Budesonide is being hailed by one West Texas doctor, Richard Bartlett, as the 'silver bullet' for COVID-19.

Midland Memorial Hospital seems to disagree with him, telling us Tuesday that there is no such thing a 'silver bullet' for the virus.

But Bartlett’s patients credit the treatment for saving their life. He has treated well over a dozen patients and has had a 100% success rate.

Even with patients who have preexisting conditions.

“I’m in my 60s, I’m living with two different types of non-hodgkin's lymphoma," Kathy Lollar, Dr. Bartlett's patient and COVID-19 survivor, said. "In fact I’m on daily chemo.”

Lollar is one of many at-risk patients Bartlett has treated.

“I’m 48-years-old, I’m diabetic and I’m a bit overweight," Eric Rodriguez, another one of Dr. Bartlett's patients and also a COVID-19 survivor, said.

When they were diagnosed with the virus, they both thought worst case scenario.

“I was scared, fearful, desperate," Rodriguez said. "I starting thinking about my children without a father.”

Rodriguez lost his 31-year-old brother, who had no preexisting conditions, to the virus in June. For that reason, Rodriguez sought a different treatment and reached out to Dr. Bartlett for help.

He started taking Budesonide twice a day.

“The difference? It’s life and death right now,” Rodriguez said.

As for Lollar, she believes it would have been a different outcome if it were not for Dr. Bartlett.

“I would have been at the hospital on a ventilator," she said. "Trying the Budesonide I could tell improvement. It wasn't a miracle but I was improving."

Dr. Bartlett tells us budesonide works well if COVID is diagnosed early, like it was for Lollar and Rodriguez.