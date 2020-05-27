ODESSA, Texas — Why are we starting to see a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases as Texas opens up? Doctors seem to believe that it stems from a lack of continued social distancing.

As people are able to slowly start gathering again, the lack of social distancing might be a cause of the increased number of cases.

"The more active we’ve gotten, the more active the virus has gotten as well. So there were a number of cases last week at the highest week that we’ve had in the whole COVID process," Dr. Timothy Benton of Texas Tech University Health Sciences said.

County officials are still telling people that they need to be more cautious, despite the fact that Texas is slowly starting to allow businesses to reopen.

"You know many of these cases we're noticing are coming from social gatherings. We want to stress to the public to take precautions. If you’re in groups and are out in public, please wear your mask, wash your hands. And if you’re sick, stay home. If you’ve been around someone who's sick, stay home," County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said.

We're a little more than two weeks past Mother's Day, which may have been a time when people gathered, and there is some worry as to what the number of COVID cases could look like two weeks from Memorial Day weekend.

"It’s very interesting. Of course Mother’s Day was the last gathering and here we are 10 or so days after that. It’ll be interesting 10 to 12 days from now to see what the Memorial Day gathering, if that sends another increase our way. I know we definitely saw more this weekend than we have in a while," Russell Tippin, MCHS President and CEO said.

And with the number of contact cases rising due to social gatherings, hospitals are remaining cautious about loosening the restrictions on their visitor policies.

ORMC's Dr. Rohith Saravanan believes that allowing people in who've potentially exposed themselves to the virus recently could cause major problems to the healthcare system.

