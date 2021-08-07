How COVID-19's delta variant is different

The delta variant is one of the new dominant strains making its way through the United States.

ODESSA, Texas — The delta strain of the COVID-19 virus isn't the first and certainly won't be the last strain. However, it is more contagious according to doctors and should be a concern for people that aren't vaccinated. Just 31 percent of people are fully vaccinated in Midland County. The number is smaller in Ector County at just 29 percent.

The delta variant is still COVID-19. That much is known. However, there is a key difference.

"The important thing to understand about the delta variant is that it doesn't do anything different other than spreading quickly from person to person. So the things that we can do to control the delta variant would be the same things we used to do to prevent spread," Dr. Rohith Saravanan. ORMC's chief medical officer, said.

The question now shifts to how effective the current vaccines are.

"The vaccines now have released trials against the delta variant that they are still effective. We don’t know if they’re 95% effective for the Pfizer and Moderna shots because time will tell if it’s 95 or not, but we do know it is effective," Dr. Saravanan said.

Those going without the vaccine are at the highest risk of contracting the disease according to local experts like Saravanan.

"What’s important to keep in mind for those people like in the bucket of no vaccine, they're at the highest risk. The people who have a single vaccination they’re still moderate risk, and the people who have gotten both doses of the vaccine are at the lowest risk," Saravanan said.

While ORMC hasn't reported any cases of the delta variant just yet, Dr. Saravanan is almost certain that it's here in our area.

"Right now we don’t have any confirmed cases in the hospital of the delta variant. That does not mean it doesn’t exist in the community. I am sure it almost absolutely does, but so we have to be careful. Remember we have a 40% vaccinated population rate in our area," Dr. Saravanan said.