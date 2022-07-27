COVID-19 vaccines are available for children as young as 6 months old

"It's everyone's personal choice... I'm going to respect your personal choice for not getting it, I hope you can respect my choice for having my children get it."

ODESSA, Texas — COVID-19 vaccines are now available for kids as young as 6 months old.

Infants and young children were the last group to get approved for the vaccine, which only happened about a month ago.

Stetson Provence just turned three. For his birthday he got new toys, a new bike and a COVID-19 vaccine.

"He didn't cry he, didn't say he was sore; he didn't have any side effects," said his mother Amanda Provence.

The Sunflower Pharmacy in Odessa is where he got the vaccine.

"Right now, we have vaccines available for ages 6 months and up," said Brian Meyer, owner of the Sunflower Pharmacy. "We have Moderna and Pfizer for ages 6 months and up."

Giving her son the vaccine was important to Provence because of how she feels about the virus and the research behind the vaccine.

"This vaccine was the last one to be approved because it was the one they were most careful with, the most testing, they wanted to make sure that it didn't have negative effects." said Provence. "Even if it doesn't prevent you from contracting the virus it offers a layer of protection."

The vaccines for this age group is a different dosage but the same vaccine.

"They're a smaller dose they come in a different vaccine vile as well." said Meyer

Provence also wants everyone to respect her decisions, and she will do the same.