How will COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 impact school districts

ODESSA, Texas — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is moving closer to getting distributed to kids between the ages of 5 and 11, after an advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend the approval. If the FDA gives full approval, it will go on to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a final decision.

This could have a big impact on schools because it means that almost all students will be eligible for the vaccine if it gets approved. This comes as both Ector County ISD and Midland ISD have recently seen cases drop.

"Our COVID numbers have significantly declined over the last several weeks, and that’s great news for our community," ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said. "We’ve seen the number of adults and the number of children, we’ve seen those cases being reduced, and so that is a big win."

Muri believes that this decision could be coming at a good time with the holidays right around the corner.

"We want our families to have the holiday experiences that they desire for their families, and we know that that means lots of people will be together," Muri said. "We certainly want that. The vaccine will be one more thing that we can do as individuals and as a community to ensure that those family gatherings are safe as they can possibly be."

As people wait on a final decision, Muri said that ECISD has already had some preliminary discussion with health officials about distributing the vaccine for those who would want it.