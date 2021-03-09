COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in your children

With kids back in school, parents should continue keeping a close eye on their children to see if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

TEXAS, USA — With kids back in school and COVID still here, doctors are urging parents to keep a close eye on their children to see if they start to develop any COVID-19 symptoms.

Even though children tend to experience mild symptoms, they can still catch the virus. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, cases are increasing among children, so here are a few symptoms to watch for: headaches, coughing, fever, chills, shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting.

With flu season also being right around the corner, these symptoms tend to correlate. So make sure you are taking the appropriate measures to ensure the safety of your child and those around them.