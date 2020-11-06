ODESSA, Texas — According to census data, speaking Spanish before English comes naturally to about 40% of residents in the city of Odessa.

And 56% of residents here identify as Hispanic.

So it was only a matter of time before the city of Odessa realized they needed to satisfy this need of multilingual communication.

"Once the COVID crisis hit, that's when we realized this is such an important message that we cannot allow anyone to go without," Devin Sanchez, city of Odessa director of communications said.

So they hired a communication specialist who was bilingual and grew up here to help translate this critically important information.

But it isn't just a matter of plugging these words into Google translate.

"We have to approach them in a way that they'll get the message, not just translating from English to Spanish, but understanding their needs and the way they will process that message," Magaly Nieto, city of Odessa communication specialist said.

The city is making sure this multilingual information can be found anywhere you look and is easily accessible on their website, Facebook page, Youtube channel and elsewhere.

And although several West Texas cities don't have a bilingual communication stream, more and more like Lubbock and Pecos are recognizing it's importance given the demographic landscape.

"We feel unfortunate that maybe during the other crises that we had in the city, especially last summer that we didn't have anyone to get that messaging across in Spanish, but we're glad that we have it now," Sanchez said.

The city of Odessa plans to continue multilingual communication well into the future and will continue to prioritize communities with any sort of language or communication barrier.

RELATED: Odessa Police Department searching for man in connection with aggravated assault

RELATED: Odessa code enforcement gets creative during COVID-19 by informing the public with their trailer

RELATED: Odessa auto shop hosts free children's bike repair clinic