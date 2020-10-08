COVID-19 changes bus transportation protocol at schools in West Texas

School districts are making big changes to transporting students between home and campus.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Everything is undergoing change - even school buses.

Because not having every student attending class in person this year, means not as many buses are needed.

Only about 250 students registered for school bus transportation at Fort Stockton, which is about 30-40% of the student population.

"Before it was get the kids there, get the kids out, let’s clear the bus and let’s go. Now there’s another, an extremely important part of let’s disinfect the bus as best we can," said Gil-Rey Madrid, FSISD assistant superintendent.

Fort Stockton ISD administration said the buses that are in use are being cleaned after every use.

They’re also using a fogging machine to disinfect the air flow inside the buses, and bus drivers and students are required to wear masks.

Windows throughout the buses are being opened to allow fresh air inside.

"It’s taken time, just because it’s something new. So it’s going fine," Madrid said.

Superintendent Madrid said it’s been a time-consuming training process teaching bus drivers the proper cleaning methods.

He said bus routes are also taking up more time because they’re checking every student’s temperature before allowing them on the bus.

"Our goal for this year is to have our students learn whether they’re at home or at school, the best education possible and the safest environment possible," Madrid said.

At MISD, when they start in-person learning they'll be adopting a similar bus standard.

Here are some of their protocols: