COVID-19 and Monkeypox cases up throughout the U.S.

ODESSA, Texas — A spike in covid-19 cases has been happening around the country and now monkeypox cases have been going up.

Monkeypox is not new and has been around for decades.

Covid-19 can be spread easily from person to person through breathing the air of someone with COVID-19 or being in contact with droplets of someone with COVID-19.

"The same tools that work for preventing up from getting any sort of infection, any sort of viruses will also work for covid-19 as well, hand washing very important hygiene very important if you're sick don't go out to that big event that you we're planning to, if you go out please where a mask, get tested because now we have testing available we didn't have that before," said Dr. Sara Safarzadeh, Chief Medical Officer at ORMC.

In Contrast to COVID-19, Monkeypox is only spread through very close contact such as intimate physical touch or being in contact with an infectious rash or scab according to the CDC.

Covid-19 and Monkeypox both have vaccines, which is important in stopping the spread of both viruses.

If you believe you have Monkeypox or have been in contact with someone with monkeypox, call your health care provider and stay isolated.