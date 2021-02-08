Couple donates Cuddle Cot to Midland Memorial Hospital

Cuddle Cots allow families time to grieve after the loss of an infant and spend time with them following a perinatal death.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland couple made a special donation to Midland Memorial Hospital on Monday.

Afton and Chris Falcon donated a cuddle cot to the hospital in honor of their daughter Iris they lost in 2018.

Cuddle Cots allow families time to grieve after the loss of an infant and spend time with them following a perinatal death.

The Falcons say this kind of crib would allow parents at least 12 extra hours with their baby than they got to have.

"This is important because it gives the family time. Time to be with the baby, bathe it, clothe it, take pictures while they're staying at the hospital," Afton Falcon said.