County commissioner goes before salary grievance committee

Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez sought a pay raise from the salary grievance committee, but how does that process work?

MIDLAND, Texas — Payday is a day just about everybody looks forward to, but one elected official in Midland County is looking to try and get a slight pay increase. However, elected officials have to go in front of a salary grievance committee to get that.

In this case, Luis Sanchez, county commissioner for precinct 3, was the commissioner seeking a pay raise. So what does the process look like?

"So what it is, it’s a process for people in the county who are elected officials to have an opportunity to come and ask the public to have a change in their salary," Sanchez said. "They only happen when an elected official files for a hearing."

The process for elected officials to get a raise is a lot different for non-elected officials.

"The commissioner court's duty with regard to the salary is very limited and can only happen at one specific time during the budget process," Russell Malm, the county attorney, said. "Now with employees who are not elected officials, those salaries can be raised or lowered at any time during the year, but with elected officials, it’s very specific."

The grievance committee is made up of six to nine community members. They are the ones who decide whether or not an elected official gets that pay raise. So how do people get selected to be on that committee?

"They are selected from the grand jury, and so we usually select a number of people to come and they get called to serve on this hearing," Sanchez said.