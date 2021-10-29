County assistance districts on Midland and Howard county ballots

This year Midland and Howard County will see the question on whether or not to create county assistance districts and implement a sales tax.

MIDLAND, Texas — Election Day is around the corner and some of the things on the ballot this year include city council seats, school districts bonds and the creation of county assistance districts

Crane county has something similar on their ballot, but that one is under the Emergency Service District.

NewsWest 9 reached out to Midland County for comment on the ballot measure. Officials with the county sent information about the initiative stating the following:

"Chapter 387 of the local government code, authorizes all counties to create county assistance districts and to adopt a local sales tax to finance these public purposes."

A district may impose a sales and use tax to fund the operations of the district. Those operations include:

• construction, maintenance, or improvement of roads or highways;

• the provision of law enforcement and detention services;

• the maintenance or improvement of libraries, museums, parks or other recreational facilities;

• the provision of services that benefit the public health or welfare, including the provision of firefighting and fire prevention services

• the promotion of economic development and tourism.

Over in Crane County, voters are faced with a similar decision, but this is for the creation of an emergency service district.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Tim Lee, a volunteer for over 20 years at the Crane Fire Department. He said this would give a part of the property taxes to the Crane Emergency Services in the Crane Volunteer Fire Department.

Lee says at the moment, their funding comes from the City of Crane.

"Once we get voted and it's approved, then we will have a five member board that oversees where the money goes and how it is spent," said Lee. "We would have to go through the board to gain let's say a new fire truck or ambulance or anything there we need."

It is important to note that the total combined rate of all local sales taxes would not exceed 2 percent at any location within the district.