STANTON, Texas — According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a series of cotton bales are on fire.

The cotton bales are reportedly at the cotton compress, located off of Interstate 20.

NewsWest 9 spoke with the sheriff's office, who told us they would simply have to let the bales burn themselves out. They were unable to confirm the cause of the fire or when it started.

Viewers have reached out to us, telling us the blaze has been ongoing for two days.