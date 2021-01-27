Firefighters help vaccinate homebound residents in Corpus Christi

City-County leaders continue to target those in our community who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, especially the elderly.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City and county leaders continue to target those in our community who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, especially the elderly to help ensure they are protected.

On Tuesday, the city of Corpus Christi rolled out its vaccination plan specifically for those seniors and residents with disabilities who are homebound.

Corpus Christi firefighter Aaron Hernandez along with fire cadet Parker Moore made an all-important delivery.

The two were among five teams from the Corpus Christi Fire Department that went out to homes of senior citizens to administer the vaccine.

The city is utilizing the department's help after receiving 200 doses of the Moderna version of the vaccine, specifically for the city's Saving our Seniors program.

The service is being provided to senior citizens who are part of the city's Meals on Wheels.

"When they decide they want the vaccine we go in there, give them the shot, wait about 15-30 minutes to see if they have an adverse reaction and at that point they are done," said Hernandez.

3News was there as the two gave one woman by the name of Teresa her first shot.

She is among those who would otherwise not be able to get out and attend vaccination drives like the one you've seen at the fairgrounds in Robstown.

"The way they are receiving the vaccine, they are driving through by car. These people are not able to get around, so they are sending us out, so they don't have to leave the comfort of home and we are able to give it for them," said Hernandez.

While there were some folks who declined to get the vaccine, most gladly rolled up their sleeves.

"I didn't even feel anything at all. It was really simple and everything was okay," said Teresa.

"It's nice to help these people out who can't get out and get the vaccine themselves otherwise they would still be sitting here vulnerable to it," said Hernandez.

People on the list have been contacted and scheduled, but for those who didn't answer the phone, they still received a friendly knock at the door.

Fire cadet Parker Moore said it's a way to take part in a historic mission and something that also provides him vital hands-on training in his career.

"Really good, just to be able to interact with people on a daily basis who are thankful for what we are doing and to step into that role and help out," said Moore.

108 senior citizens who are homebound were vaccinated in the first day of the program.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.