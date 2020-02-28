ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — As the coronavirus continues to spread, masks are flying off the shelves of stores.

But how effective are masks at containing the disease?

Health professionals say N-95's are the only masks that can actually combat the coronavirus, but there's a catch.

The masks need to be fitted specifically to your face shape and size in order to be effective.

Currently two major sellers of these masks are completely out of stock-the Lowe's in Midland and the Home Depot in Odessa.

But there's no need to worry. Ector County's Health Authority, Dr. B. A. Jinadu said these masks are not necessary in the Permian Basin right now.

"We should have a high level of suspicion, but no fear, no panic because we don't have any evidence that we have any situation for that here," Dr. Jinadu said.

He said there's a very low likelihood the disease will impact Midland-Odessa.

"We have very low risk of disease. That's the first thing we need to work with and we are monitoring the situation from the public health point of view and to that extent if there's any reason that we need to put any information out, we will, but we don't have to panic at this point," Dr. Jinadu said.

Health professionals say we should be alert to the virus, but in the meantime we can simply continue to practice good hygiene.

Doctors advise:

Wash your hands

Stay away from people who are sick

Avoid big groups and functions if you are sick

"I cannot emphasize enough that we have to continue living our lives," Doctor Jinadu said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Permian Basin hospital preparing for coronavirus 'worst case scenario'

What are the worst disease outbreaks in history?

Mexico confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

Experts: No need for knee jerk reactions from oil companies due to Coronavirus... yet