WARD COUNTY, Texas — It's that time of year again and Ward County Crime Stoppers is going to help you celebrate Christmas with the 12 Days of Christmas raffle contest.

Once the raffle contest begins only 300 tickets will be sold and a winner will be announced daily at 3 p.m.

So, if you want to purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of the many prizes, you can either buy a raffle ticket from one of the board members or click here to comment on the Facebook page.