ODESSA, Texas — Are you a business owner? Have you always dreamed of having your own business or expanding your business?

Then, you may be able to take part in the opportunity to make your dreams come true with The Odessa Business Challenge.

This unique competition, which is overseen by the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, is designed to help entrepreneurs pursue their dreams of having a successful business.

However, those who are interested in competing must attend one of the orientations, where there will be one-on-one business coaching as well as pertinent resources provided to the attendees.

These meetings will also help with finalizing business plans, strategizing, and assisting with building financials.

After the judges have determined which 15 businesses will move on to the next round, judges will narrow it down to eight businesses.

The remaining eight finalists will then pitch their business idea to the judges, who will decide which five will receive a share of the $350,000.

If this is a competition you can see yourself competing in for your chance to have a business, then you can attend one of the orientations at the UTPB CEED Building on Jan. 15 between 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. or on Jan.16 between 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information on The Odessa Business Challenge, call 432.552.2455 or click here.