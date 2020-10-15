Lea County Sheriff's Office raising funds for Teen Court through raffle tickets

The Lea County Sheriff's Office is selling raffle tickets at multiple locations to help provide funds to the Teen Court of Lea County.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — With the state of New Mexico cutting funding to the Teen Court of Lea County, the Lea County Sheriff's Office wanted to help support the organization that helps Lea County teens every day.

So, the sheriff's office has placed raffle tickets valuing $1,400 around the area at several locations for those interested in buying some.

Raffle tickets are going for $20 per ticket and you must be 18 years of age to win.

A drawing will be held on Nov. 6, where one lucky winner will receive a Weatherby Vanguard Creedmoor 24" Barrel Camo/Burnt Bronze w/Leupold.