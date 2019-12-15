MIDLAND, Texas — Are you a veteran? Are you in need of a new roof? Well, Chappell Roofing has started collecting submissions for its 5th Annual Veteran Roof Giveaway.

The company is holding the competition in honor of those who have served in the military and continues to be honorable in their community.

If you know of a veteran or if you are a veteran in the Permian Basin area, then click here, to be nominated on Chappell Roofing's Facebook page.

The person who nominates the winner will be given $1,000 Amazon gift card.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 16.