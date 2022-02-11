Construction on Loop 250 and 191 will continue for another year

The construction on Loop 250 and 191 will continue for at least another year.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland city councilman Dan Corrales gave an update on the construction project on Loop 250 and 191.

“So initially it was a two-year project, 18 months to two years. It started in January of this year and with some of the problems that they’ve had with utilities and design it’s taking a little bit longer but it’s still-right now they’re estimating another year at the very least,” Corrales said.

But even that technically isn’t set in stone because of the nature of the work.

Other issues could arise at a moment’s notice.

“So we’re hoping by this time next year they’re going to be close to being done if there aren’t any unforeseen issues perhaps with the utility or perhaps with something else. The nature of construction is when you start doing something you might find something that wasn’t initially conceived of or in the plans,” Corrales continued.

He also said that the funding for the project isn’t coming from the city. The project is the state's responsibility.