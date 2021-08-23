Construction on Hobby Lobby parking lot expected to start in September

The construction will have to take a break during the holiday season, and will resume after.

MIDLAND, Texas — Seven figures, for a parking lot, that's around how much it will take to completely repair this parking lot in front of the Hobby Lobby.

During the winter storms in February, the lot got destroyed.

"The base has been saturated and no longer exists, yes that entire area has to be completely removed and redone," said Dave Knust, Chief Financial Officer for the Pilchers Group.

It has been an inconvenience for a lot of costumers, with tight fits and less spaces, but help is on the way.

"The entire job is expected to take 3 or 4 months," said Knust.

Construction is expected to start at the end of September, but with the amount of shops in the complex, they'll have to hold off for a few months.

"The typical retail season were coming into is critical for our tenants so we have had to arrange this to where we can guarantee that they have adequate parking during that critical time period," said Knust.

Construction will come to a halt around mid November and then construction will resume after the holiday season.

"We cannot have the interruption of that construction interfering with that season," said Knust.

"We had to apply for permits for the city and also with the state because it borders the state highway and it was unfortunately that delay nobody's fault just the nature of having to develop that, it was that delay in which we lost our contractors schedule," said Knust.