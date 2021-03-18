Construction details discussed at Floyd Gwin Park groundbreaking ceremony

Phase one of construction will begin on March 22.

ODESSA, Texas — During a groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday, Odessa Parks and Recreation Department Director Steve Patton discussed the details of the construction phases to come at Floyd Gwin Park.

Phase one of construction will be starting on March 22. It includes two tennis courts, three volleyball courts and three basketball courts.

Phase two of construction consists of more than $5 million worth of improvements. It will introduce a three-field baseball complex, walking trails, electrical and irrigation updates, improvements to the playground and two picnic pavilions.

Phase two will begin soon after phase one is started.

The projects are expected to be completed in about a year, and the total budget is over $8 million.

Patton said he hopes there will be a third phase in the future. It would feature an aquatic center being built, and would occur several years down the road.