ConocoPhillips donates meals to Manor Park staff members

Around 300 Thanksgiving turkey dinners were given out.

MIDLAND, Texas — ConocoPhillips donated over 300 meals to Manor Park staff.

The meals included oven roasted turkey breasts, gravy, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, sweet potato pecan praline casserole and cranberry sauce.

“Our health care providers have gone above and beyond during a very difficult time to ensure our community continues to receive the care they need,” said ConocoPhillips Vice President of State Government Affairs, Stakeholder Relations and Permian Surface Scott Kidwell. “We appreciate their efforts and hope these meals serve as a small token of our thanks and help them enjoy time with family over the holidays.”

The staff drove right up to the loading dock in Manor Park and had their meal kits directly delivered to them.

Amanda Ellis, one of the coordinators of the event, said this event was a chance to give back to those who have put in so much work in a time of need.

"Our staff that's here work hard everyday for our residents," Ellis said." "The healthcare industry has been really taxed in the pandemic. This is a way to show them how grateful and thankful we are."