Connection Christian Church, Sunflower Pharmacy partner for free vaccine clinic

COVID-19 and flu shots will be offered for children and adults.

ODESSA, Texas — Connection Christian Church and Sunflower Pharmacy are teaming up to hold a free vaccine clinic Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the church.

Shots will be offered for those ages five and older. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available, as well as flu shots.

Those who are looking to receive their booster dose should bring their vaccine card.

The church is located at 4241 Tanglewood Lane in Odessa. They ask that you enter at the north entrance, near the jackrabbit.